Sports
Saints Announce Roster Moves as Season Opener Approaches
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Taysom Hill will miss the first four games of the season for the New Orleans Saints as he remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Hill, who tore his ACL late last season, was not activated before the team’s initial 53-man roster was set.
Both Hill and tight end Foster Moreau will begin the regular season on the PUP list while recovering from serious knee injuries. The Saints confirmed that they are also placing defensive tackle John Ridgeway and offensive tackles Barry Wesley and Landon Thomas on injured reserve.
Ridgeway and Wesley were designated for return later in the season, but Landon Thomas has been ruled out for the entire year. The team’s roster faced significant adjustments as they acquired offensive lineman Asim Richards from the Dallas Cowboys and made several cuts, including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and safety Terrell Burgess.
With a deadline to finalize their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Saints waived 15 players, including wide receiver Kevin Austin and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey. These moves come as the Saints prepare for their season opener against their rivals on September 7 at the Caesars Superdome.
The coaching staff, led by head coach Kellen Moore, is faced with tough decisions regarding depth at various positions. The quarterback competition has narrowed down, but it remains uncertain how many will be kept on the active roster.
As the Saints navigate these roster changes, they are also looking ahead to challenges at linebacker and defensive lineman spots. The team is anticipated to keep a keen eye on performance as they finalize their lineup before kick-off.
Hill’s absence is a significant blow for the Saints, but they are hopeful for his return as soon as he is cleared to play. Meanwhile, the team’s management is looking to strengthen their lineup and make strategic choices leading into the season.
