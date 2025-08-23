Saints Face Tough Roster Cuts Ahead of Deadline

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The New Orleans Saints must reduce their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 26. Each team will also finalize a 16-player practice squad following the cuts.

Head Coach Kellen Moore, in his first year, has some tough decisions to make. Some players are making those decisions easier through their performance. Several Saints entered training camp on the roster bubble, but poor showings have raised questions about their future with the team.

Veteran running back Cam Akers joined the Saints after a minicamp tryout. Drafted in the second round in 2020, Akers had a promising start to his career. However, injuries and inconsistent performances have left him struggling to regain form. He has not shown the same skills that led to over 1,400 rushing yards in his first two seasons. If he doesn’t impress against Denver in Saturday’s preseason finale, Akers may not even make the practice squad.

The Saints drafted defensive end Isaiah Foskey in the second round in 2023 hoping he would add strength to their defense. But after two disappointing seasons, where he logged only 147 defensive snaps, Foskey’s chances seem slim. Despite being given more playing time, he struggled with performance against lesser competition, leading to speculation that the Saints might move on from him.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who had a strong connection with Moore while on the Cowboys, was signed to bolster the receiving corps. However, Wilson has underwhelmed, catching only 20 passes for 211 yards last season. With injuries to top receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed no longer a factor, Wilson’s chances of making the 53-man roster seem bleak. He has caught just four passes for 45 yards this preseason.

With the return of Olave and Shaheed, along with the addition of Brandin Cooks and the emergence of Mason Tipton, Wilson may not find a spot on the roster. However, his experience could lead the Saints to consider putting him on the practice squad as a backup option.