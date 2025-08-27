Saints Release Clyde Edwards-Helaire Before Roster Deadline

Metairie, Louisiana — The New Orleans Saints have terminated the contract of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday, just ahead of the NFL’s final roster deadline. A former first-round draft pick, Edwards-Helaire struggled last season after joining the Saints following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his brief time with the Saints, Edwards-Helaire played in two games, rushing for 46 yards on 13 carries. He was a key member of LSU‘s 2019 National Championship team and had high expectations entering training camp this year, competing for a spot behind Alvin Kamara.

The 25-year-old Baton Rouge native was seen as a potential addition to the practice squad after his release. The Saints now look to Kamara and rookie Kendre Miller to handle most of the running duties moving forward. Edwards-Helaire’s departure marks a significant moment as teams finalize their 53-man rosters.

Additionally, the Saints’ cuts included quarterback Jake Haener, indicating a shift in their depth chart. Haener, drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, had seen limited action in his rookie season but failed to secure a spot this year.

As teams around the league prepare their final rosters, the terminations highlight the intense competition and uncertainty in the league, especially as trades and surprise cuts become more common right before the season.