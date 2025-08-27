Sports
Saints Release Clyde Edwards-Helaire Before Roster Deadline
Metairie, Louisiana — The New Orleans Saints have terminated the contract of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday, just ahead of the NFL’s final roster deadline. A former first-round draft pick, Edwards-Helaire struggled last season after joining the Saints following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs.
During his brief time with the Saints, Edwards-Helaire played in two games, rushing for 46 yards on 13 carries. He was a key member of LSU‘s 2019 National Championship team and had high expectations entering training camp this year, competing for a spot behind Alvin Kamara.
The 25-year-old Baton Rouge native was seen as a potential addition to the practice squad after his release. The Saints now look to Kamara and rookie Kendre Miller to handle most of the running duties moving forward. Edwards-Helaire’s departure marks a significant moment as teams finalize their 53-man rosters.
Additionally, the Saints’ cuts included quarterback Jake Haener, indicating a shift in their depth chart. Haener, drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, had seen limited action in his rookie season but failed to secure a spot this year.
As teams around the league prepare their final rosters, the terminations highlight the intense competition and uncertainty in the league, especially as trades and surprise cuts become more common right before the season.
Recent Posts
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown