Saints Sign Defensive End Jeremiah Martin Ahead of Preseason Game

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The New Orleans Saints have added defensive end Jeremiah Martin to their roster as confirmed by the team on Thursday. Martin, 26, participated in a joint practice session with the Saints, fresh off a series of releases and signings with other NFL teams.

Martin most recently played for the Cleveland Browns before being released. To accommodate his signing, the Saints made a corresponding move by releasing undrafted rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers. Despite being released, Dekkers has proved to be a reliable backup, similar to what J.T. Barrett once provided the team.

The defensive end began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2020, where he played for three seasons but struggled to make a significant impact, recording no sacks and three tackles for loss. He transferred to the University of Washington in 2021, leading to a successful breakout season in 2022 with 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Martin signed with the New York Giants, but was released after training camp. He later joined the practice squad of the New York Giants at the end of the 2023 regular season and was signed to a reserve/future contract.

Unfortunately, after another release in spring 2024, Martin joined the Arlington Renegades of the UFL and was soon traded to the Birmingham Stallions. By the end of the 2024 season, he found himself signed to the Green Bay Packers practice squad before his recent injury designation led to another release in May.

Now standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 265 pounds, Martin is expected to compete for a role as an edge rusher on the Saints’ roster. This comes amid concerns over the performance of their 2023 second-round pick, Isaiah Foskey, and with undrafted rookie Jasheen Davis currently sidelined due to injury.

The Saints will be looking to build their roster as they prepare for their second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.