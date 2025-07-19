Saints Sign Tyler Shough to Fully Guaranteed Rookie Contract

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Tyler Shough, a quarterback selected 40th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, has signed a fully guaranteed contract worth $10.795 million with the New Orleans Saints, according to his agent Erik Burkhardt.

The signing comes just days before the Saints kick off training camp under first-year head coach Kellen Moore on July 22 at their facility in Metairie.

Shough is expected to compete for the starting quarterback position following the unexpected retirement of veteran Derek Carr. He joins a quarterback room that also includes Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

Shough, a 25-year-old former player from Louisville, will begin his NFL career with the goal of being the team’s franchise quarterback. His journey to the NFL has been unconventional, beginning with a commitment to the University of Oregon in 2018. After three years with the Ducks, he transferred to Texas Tech and then to Louisville.

Despite battling multiple injuries early in his college career, Shough started 12 games at Louisville, throwing for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions last season. Coach Moore highlighted Shough’s ability to quickly learn and process complex football concepts, calling him valuable in the classroom.

The Saints were proactive in securing Shough, making him the first second-round pick to receive a fully guaranteed contract. This recent deal includes a unique structure providing him with annual roster bonuses, committed to paying him the majority of his salary at the start of training camp, a provision uncommon for non-first-round picks.

The Saints have now finalized contracts for all nine of their 2025 draft selections.