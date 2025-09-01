Saints unexpectedly release All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray

METARIE, La. — In a surprising move on Monday, the New Orleans Saints released safety J.T. Gray. This decision was first reported by Nick Underhill of neworleans.football. Gray’s release comes just days before the team’s regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Gray, 29, joined the Saints in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent and quickly became known for his exceptional performance on special teams. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 and second-team recognition in 2019 and 2024.

Head coach Kellen Moore explained that the decision to release Gray revolved around roster flexibility and was not directly related to a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp. “That was one of the hardest things so far this year,” Moore said. “He’s a really good special teams player and a really good player.”

Gray had limited participation during the preseason due to his injury, which may have influenced the coaching staff’s decision. He appeared in 98 total games for the Saints, recording 103 tackles and playing a crucial role on special teams.

Many fans expressed their shock on social media, including star running back Alvin Kamara, who tweeted a simple yet telling reaction: “Wtf.”

Questions now arise regarding who will fill Gray’s role as a gunner on punt return, as he was seen as a key contributor. The Saints must quickly address this gap in their roster ahead of their first game.

Despite his release, it’s likely that Gray will attract interest from other teams looking for a proven special teams standout. Moore anticipates Gray will find an active roster spot soon, reflecting his enduring talent and contributions in the league.