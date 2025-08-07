Sakamoto Days Episode 15 Premieres with High Stakes Showdown

LOS ANGELES, CA – The highly anticipated episode 15 of Sakamoto Days Part 2 will drop on August 4, 2025, at 6:00 AM PST. Based on Yuto Suzuki’s manga and animated by TMS Entertainment, Part 2 continues the intense storyline that fans have been eagerly watching since its launch on July 14.

Since its premiere, the series has gained remarkable popularity, consistently topping Netflix’s global charts. Part 1 featured 11 episodes and premiered in January 2025, leaving fans excited for the next installments of the story.

Episode 15 follows closely after episode 14 aired on July 28. The ongoing narrative highlights a critical showdown between Taro Sakamoto and the antagonist known only as Apart at the Tokyo Tower, increasing the tension for Sakamoto’s crew, The Order, versus their emerging foes.

Fans have praised the show for its combination of action, comedy, and emotional depth, with Buzzworthy voice talent including Tomokazu Sugita as Sakamoto and Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang. English-dub viewers can look forward to performances by Matthew Mercer and Dallas Liu reprising their roles.

Part 2 will consist of 11 episodes in total, completing the season with 22 episodes slated for release in 2025, according to GameRadar. Audiences can watch new episodes every Monday on Netflix.