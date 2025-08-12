SAKAMOTO DAYS Launches New Arc with Exciting Cast and Trailer

Tokyo, Japan — The popular anime series SAKAMOTO DAYS is set to unveil a new chapter, the “JCC Transfer Test Arc,” beginning with Episode 17, titled “Have a Nice Flight,” which airs on August 18. This upcoming episode will dive deeper into the story of Taro Sakamoto, revealing that the character known as “X (Slur)” is actually Kei Uzuki, Sakamoto’s former classmate from the Japan Assassins Club (JCC).

In the arc, Sakamoto and fellow assassin Shin Asakura will board a plane to take part in the JCC transfer test. The series, known for its unique mix of everyday life and action-packed assassination sequences, promises to elevate tensions and humor in this new storyline.

The announcement was accompanied by a new teaser visual showcasing Sakamoto, Shin, and other examinees, including Mafuyu Seba, Akira Akao, Joichiro Kaji, and Shinaya. The colorful artwork captures the high energy and comedic elements that fans have come to love about SAKAMOTO DAYS.

In addition, three new voice actors have been announced for the series. Hisako Kanemoto will voice Nao Toramaru, while Tomoaki Maeno takes on the role of Joichiro Kaji, and Tatsumaru Tachibana will voice Shinaya. Kanemoto expressed enthusiasm, saying, “I love this series, so I was happy to join the cast.” Maeno added, “At first I thought Kaji was composed, but he’s actually quite shy, which I relate to.” Tachibana humorously noted, “I gave it my all, so please continue to support SAKAMOTO DAYS!”

SAKAMOTO DAYS has been airing weekly since July 14 on the TV Tokyo network and is also available for streaming on platforms like Netflix. More updates regarding the JCC Transfer Test Arc, including sneak peeks, will be shared on the official website and across social media channels.

The series is helmed by Masaki Watanabe, with Taku Kishimoto managing the scripts. The new opening theme, titled “Method,” is performed by Kroi, and the ending song “Dandelion” is by go!go!vanillas.