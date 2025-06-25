Sports
Sakkari and Putintseva Clash After Wimbledon Tune-Up Match
Bad Homburg, Germany – Tensions rose on Sunday as a confrontation erupted between Greece’s Maria Sakkari and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva following their first-round match at a Wimbledon tune-up event.
Sakkari secured a tense 7-5, 7-6 victory, but the post-match handshake did not go smoothly. “When you shake hands with someone, look them in the eyes,” Sakkari was heard saying, with the court microphone picking up her displeasure.
Putintseva responded with an exaggerated curtsy, seemingly mocking Sakkari’s comments. As Putintseva walked off the court, Sakkari added, “Just be like a human being.” The exchange hinted at underlying rivalry between the players.
In a follow-up interview, Sakkari openly discussed their strained relationship. “I don’t think she’s going to invite me for dinner for the rest of our lives, but I don’t care,” she said. “I have very good friends and I’ll go to dinner with them. Let me leave it here, and just say that I have respect for her as a player, but that’s it.”
Sakkari is set to face either Daria Kasatkina or another opponent in the second round of the tournament. The Wimbledon Championships are scheduled to commence on June 30.
