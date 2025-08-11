Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Open continued its first-round matches today, featuring several high-profile tennis players including Barbora Krejcikova, Kei Nishikori, and Danielle Collins.

In one of the standout matches, former world number three Krejcikova battled through a tough three-set match against Parks, ultimately triumphing after two hours of intense play.

Meanwhile, world number 55 Sakkari advanced decisively, defeating Swiss qualifier in a solid performance that showcased her skill and determination.

Another exciting matchup saw Tien, a promising talent, successfully move on after overcoming in a heated two-set encounter that included multiple tiebreaks.

A notable upset occurred when former world number 12 was eliminated by qualifier, marking a surprising result in today’s matches.

Furthermore, 20-year-old Belgian talent achieved his first ATP win, defeating in an inspirational match that delighted the crowd.

On the men’s side, Japanese veteran faced an early exit against world number 47, while Australian players made a strong showing, with both winning in straight sets against their opponents.

The first match of the day featured New Zealand tennis player defeating a Croatian qualifier, further adding excitement to the ongoing tournament.

As the Cincinnati Open progresses, more thrilling matches are set to unfold, keeping fans engaged with the action.