Salah Calls Arsenal Premier League Favorites Ahead of Showdown

Liverpool, England — Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Mohamed Salah labeled Arsenal the favorites to win the Premier League this season. The match at Anfield is part of the highly anticipated 2025-26 campaign.

Salah noted Arsenal’s long-term cohesion, stating, “They have a team that has been playing together for five, six years. They understand each other’s game, and they have a manager who has been with the team for that long.” He pointed out that consistency among players can make a significant difference in performance.

Despite Salah’s compliments, the assertion that Arsenal’s squad remains fully settled is somewhat questionable. Last week’s lineup against Leeds included three summer signings, and their injury concerns, involving other newcomers, indicate ongoing adjustments within the squad.

Arsenal’s recent matches have shown promise, with a notable 5-0 victory against Leeds. As they prepare to face Liverpool, they hope to maintain their perfect start, having won both league fixtures so far.

Likewise, Liverpool comes into this match with two wins from two games. After beating Bournemouth 4-2 in their season opener, they secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory against Newcastle on August 25, where 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored the decisive goal late in the game.

While Salah supports Arsenal as this year’s best, the match will ultimately reveal which team can secure a critical win early in the season. Both teams are keen to prove themselves as title contenders, making Sunday’s match a pivotal moment.