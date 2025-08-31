Sports
Salah Calls Arsenal Premier League Favorites Ahead of Showdown
Liverpool, England — Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Mohamed Salah labeled Arsenal the favorites to win the Premier League this season. The match at Anfield is part of the highly anticipated 2025-26 campaign.
Salah noted Arsenal’s long-term cohesion, stating, “They have a team that has been playing together for five, six years. They understand each other’s game, and they have a manager who has been with the team for that long.” He pointed out that consistency among players can make a significant difference in performance.
Despite Salah’s compliments, the assertion that Arsenal’s squad remains fully settled is somewhat questionable. Last week’s lineup against Leeds included three summer signings, and their injury concerns, involving other newcomers, indicate ongoing adjustments within the squad.
Arsenal’s recent matches have shown promise, with a notable 5-0 victory against Leeds. As they prepare to face Liverpool, they hope to maintain their perfect start, having won both league fixtures so far.
Likewise, Liverpool comes into this match with two wins from two games. After beating Bournemouth 4-2 in their season opener, they secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory against Newcastle on August 25, where 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored the decisive goal late in the game.
While Salah supports Arsenal as this year’s best, the match will ultimately reveal which team can secure a critical win early in the season. Both teams are keen to prove themselves as title contenders, making Sunday’s match a pivotal moment.
Recent Posts
- AS Monaco Signs Young Belgian Talent Stanis Idumbo
- Salah Calls Arsenal Premier League Favorites Ahead of Showdown
- Roma Eyes Federico Chiesa as Transfer Deadline Approaches
- Liverpool’s Joe Gomez in Talks for Permanent Move to AC Milan
- Arsenal’s Max Dowman Makes Premier League Debut at 15
- Historic Collegiate Volleyball Matches Set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
- Boca Juniors Prepares for Key Match Against Aldosivi in Mar del Plata
- Wildcats Win Season Opener Against Toledo in Close Contest
- Pato O’Ward Aims for First Win from Pole at Nashville Grand Prix
- FC Barcelona Faces Rayo Vallecano in League Matchup
- RCD Espanyol Faces Osasuna in Exciting LaLiga Showdown
- AFC South Teams Gear Up for 2025 NFL Season Showdown
- Incoming Solar Storm May Ignite Auroras This Labor Day
- Bruno Lage Discusses Squad Changes Ahead of Key Match
- Top-ranked Nebraska Meets No. 7 Kentucky in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
- Real Betis Hosts Athletic Bilbao in Key La Liga Match
- Betis Faces Athletic Club Amid Antony Transfer Uncertainty
- Juventus Faces Genoa in Serie A Showdown
- Pegula and Navarro Advance to US Open Third Round with Strong Wins
- Ann Li’s Journey: Rising Star in American Tennis