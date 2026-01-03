Salem Reporter Highlights Community Stories in 2025

Salem, Oregon – In 2025, Salem Reporter showcased significant community stories through its reporting and photography. After joining the newsroom as an intern in June 2025, Hailey Cook transitioned to a full-time reporter, focusing on business, health care, and local events.

One of Cook’s earliest assignments was the Ironman triathlon, where she rose early to cover the event. She shadowed photographer Laura Tesler to capture dramatic moments as racers entered the Willamette River from Riverfront Park. The story highlighted the dedication of volunteers who supported the participants throughout the day.

In the fall, confusion arose among patients seeking Covid-19 booster shots as many local pharmacies turned them away. Santiam Hospital & Clinics stood out as the only provider administering vaccines without a prescription during this confusing time.

Another notable story featured Isai Ramirez, the sole vendor left at the Oregon State Fair. Faced with dwindling participation, Ramirez’s colorful toy booth became a beacon of resilience amid declining foot traffic.

Cook reported on The Forge, a new business in a former closed location. The establishment opened its second floor in spring 2025, breathing new life into an old building, attracting dedicated employees and business owners.

In Macleay, over a hundred residents attended a town hall to discuss a proposed veteran’s cemetery. Their concerns included impacts on local traffic and water supply, showcasing community involvement and dedication.

Caleb Hayward, owner of On Any Sundae, dedicated funds to create a food pantry during a pause in food assistance, demonstrating community spirit and support during tough times.

A century-old caboose attracted Cook’s interest, leading her to shadow its project manager and learn about its historical journey from train car to museum exhibit.

Maravilla’s Bakery also featured in her reports, emphasizing the perseverance of its owners, Juan Maravilla and Alma Ignacio, throughout challenges like the pandemic and rising ingredient costs.

On the health care front, Salem Health finalized an affiliation agreement with Santiam Hospital & Clinics, indicating potential changes in local health services, with plans to officially file with the Oregon Health Authority in January.

Additionally, the mystery surrounding Subatomic Vintage Toys was unveiled as the store opened its doors in early December, delighting eager customers with its unique offerings.