News
Salem Reporter Highlights Community Stories in 2025
Salem, Oregon – In 2025, Salem Reporter showcased significant community stories through its reporting and photography. After joining the newsroom as an intern in June 2025, Hailey Cook transitioned to a full-time reporter, focusing on business, health care, and local events.
One of Cook’s earliest assignments was the Ironman triathlon, where she rose early to cover the event. She shadowed photographer Laura Tesler to capture dramatic moments as racers entered the Willamette River from Riverfront Park. The story highlighted the dedication of volunteers who supported the participants throughout the day.
In the fall, confusion arose among patients seeking Covid-19 booster shots as many local pharmacies turned them away. Santiam Hospital & Clinics stood out as the only provider administering vaccines without a prescription during this confusing time.
Another notable story featured Isai Ramirez, the sole vendor left at the Oregon State Fair. Faced with dwindling participation, Ramirez’s colorful toy booth became a beacon of resilience amid declining foot traffic.
Cook reported on The Forge, a new business in a former closed location. The establishment opened its second floor in spring 2025, breathing new life into an old building, attracting dedicated employees and business owners.
In Macleay, over a hundred residents attended a town hall to discuss a proposed veteran’s cemetery. Their concerns included impacts on local traffic and water supply, showcasing community involvement and dedication.
Caleb Hayward, owner of On Any Sundae, dedicated funds to create a food pantry during a pause in food assistance, demonstrating community spirit and support during tough times.
A century-old caboose attracted Cook’s interest, leading her to shadow its project manager and learn about its historical journey from train car to museum exhibit.
Maravilla’s Bakery also featured in her reports, emphasizing the perseverance of its owners, Juan Maravilla and Alma Ignacio, throughout challenges like the pandemic and rising ingredient costs.
On the health care front, Salem Health finalized an affiliation agreement with Santiam Hospital & Clinics, indicating potential changes in local health services, with plans to officially file with the Oregon Health Authority in January.
Additionally, the mystery surrounding Subatomic Vintage Toys was unveiled as the store opened its doors in early December, delighting eager customers with its unique offerings.
Recent Posts
- Spurs Face Trail Blazers Without Wembanyama on Saturday Night
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Explores New Gamora’s Journey
- Saints to Face Falcons in Season Finale Showdown
- New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in January 2026
- Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh