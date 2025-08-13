Business
Salesforce and Sprout Social Announce Major Partnership Amid Insider Selling
San Francisco, CA – Salesforce and Sprout Social unveiled a significant partnership aimed at enhancing social media management for brands. The companies plan to integrate popular social channels into Salesforce’s Digital Engagement platform, allowing brands to better manage customer interactions.
The collaboration will connect Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp to Salesforce’s platform. This integration is expected to streamline social customer care and provide a unified view of customer interactions. The companies aim to showcase the integration during the upcoming Dreamforce event in October.
However, the absence of a specific launch date has raised concerns among potential users about customer disappointment and immediate sales opportunities. Analysts are also noting the uncertainty surrounding the rollout timing.
Additionally, insider trading trends at Sprout Social have come to light, with insiders selling more shares than they have purchased over the past year. Insiders sold 36,140 shares totaling $9.5 million, while buying just 5,580 shares valued at $1.5 million. This trend has raised caution among investors, despite insiders holding only 2.5% of the company.
The company’s President sold $2.5 million worth of shares at a price of $253 each, though observers regard this sale at the current price level as less concerning.
Market analysts have issued a mix of perspectives on Sprout Social, with five firms offering buy ratings while none suggested sell ratings. Notable ratings include Needham‘s “Buy” assessment issued on May 28, 2025, and Oppenheimer‘s “Outperform” rating dated May 9, 2025. The median price target for Sprout Social shares sits at $27, with a range from $22 to $35.
The growing trend of insider selling paired with the anticipated integration raises questions about the future performance of Sprout Social in the market.
