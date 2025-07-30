Sally Jessy Raphael Shares Nostalgic Photos as She Enjoys Retirement

NEW YORK, NY — Iconic talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael, 90, is embracing her retirement with a splash of nostalgia. On Friday, she shared several rare photos on Instagram, highlighting her transformation since the days of her widely popular show, “Sally.” In one snapshot, Raphael sported her vibrant red hair along with a black and white sundress and a green scarf while enjoying a boat ride. Her playful caption read, “Serving you sailboat vibes!”

In two additional images, Raphael donned a casual tie-dye T-shirt and tied her fiery hair back into a ponytail while relaxing on a dock. She wrote, “Hope you’re all enjoying your summer as much as I am 💗” highlighting her cheerful disposition. Another photo captured her snacking on oysters, quipping, “In New England enjoying some oysters… aren’t these supposed to be an aphrodisiac?! 😜”

Earlier this year, Raphael shared a heartfelt moment from her Paris trip where she leaned out a window to take in the scenery. Her talk show, which aired from 1983 to 2002, was a staple for sensational audience interactions and addressing social issues. Raphael garnered accolades throughout her career, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 1989.

Raphael’s personal journey included sharing her life with late husband Karl Soderlund, who passed away in 2020 after 57 years of marriage. Together, they adopted son Jason and had three foster children. She also had two daughters with ex-husband Andrew Vladimir, one of whom passed away in 1992.

Reflecting on her new age, Raphael told People in March, “It’s really interesting being 90 because if you dye your hair and you don’t have any veins in your legs, then people say you look young.” She added that with age comes the return of a certain charm: “You’re cute when you’re young, and then for a long time, you’re not cute. And then when you get to be 80 or 90, you’re cute again.” Her warmth and humor continues to resonate with fans as she enjoys life in her golden years.