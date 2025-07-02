Salma Hayek Chooses Glastonbury Over Bezos Wedding in Venice

VENICE, Italy — Salma Hayek went to the Glastonbury Music Festival instead of attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, which took place over the weekend in Venice. The star-studded ceremony attracted numerous celebrities, but Hayek, who is married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault, was noticeably absent.

Pinault, the 63-year-old CEO of luxury brand Kering, arrived in Venice decked out in a tuxedo to celebrate the wedding. His wife, Hayek, opted for a more relaxed atmosphere at the iconic UK festival, where she was spotted having fun with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 17.

Many fans were puzzled as to why Hayek missed one of the most talked-about events of the summer, especially after she had recently celebrated a family milestone just days before. Comedian Chelsea Handler, who attended Glastonbury, shared photos of the mother-daughter duo enjoying the performances of various artists, including Alanis Morissette and Cara Delevingne.

Despite her absence from the wedding, Hayek and Sánchez have supported each other’s philanthropic efforts in the past, showcasing their friendship. Back in June, Sánchez praised Hayek online for her charitable work, strengthening their bond even from afar.

Glastonbury is known for its vibrant atmosphere and legendary music acts. Highlights of the festival included performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, and Charli XCX. For Hayek, spending quality time at the festival rather than at a lavish wedding likely offered a more fulfilling experience alongside her daughter.

Though she missed the extravagant celebration, Hayek showed that family and personal experiences come first. In a world of high-stakes celebrity events, her choice resonated with many fans who value time spent with loved ones.