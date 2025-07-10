Salma Hayek Pinault Shines on 2025 SI Swimsuit Cover

Mexico, May 2025 — Salma Hayek Pinault took center stage in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, dazzling fans as one of four cover girls featured this year.

The actress, known for her roles in films like Without Blood and House of Gucci, was photographed by Ruven Afanador at the Cuixmala estate in Mexico. Fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth carefully curated Hayek Pinault’s swimwear looks to reflect her iconic status.

This year, Hayek Pinault wore a stunning custom three-piece orange swimsuit set designed by Raquelle Pedraza. The limited-edition ensemble featured a triangle bikini top, medium-coverage bottom, and a long kimono-style cover-up that beautifully complemented her figure and enhanced her golden glow.

“This shoot was very spiritual. I went from absolute anxiety and panic to absolute peace and freedom,” said Hayek Pinault about the experience. “From absolutely insecure to being proud of the woman I am.”

Designer Raquelle Pedraza expressed her excitement on Instagram, calling the opportunity to create this look for Hayek Pinault one of the most meaningful moments of her career. “Salma represents everything I aspire to be as a Mexican woman—strong, authentic, and deeply rooted in her culture,” Pedraza wrote.

Pedraza also attributed her design inspirations to the architecture and energy of Cuixmala, a unique location nestled in the Mexican jungle. She expressed gratitude to the editorial team for believing in her work while celebrating Hayek Pinault’s legacy.

The stunning swimwear spread highlights artisanal creativity with a purpose, showcasing the blend of heritage and high fashion. From glamorous gowns to chic swimwear, every piece is meant to honor Hayek Pinault and her impressive career.