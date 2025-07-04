Salma Hayek Rocks Glastonbury While Husband Attends Bezos Wedding

Venice, Italy – Billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault was among the high-profile guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding. However, his wife, actress Salma Hayek, was notably absent from the celebration.

Pinault, the CEO of luxury fashion group Kering, attended the extravagant event alone last week, sparking curiosity among fans about Hayek’s whereabouts. The actress remained silent on social media for four days, leading to speculation regarding her activities during one of the summer’s biggest social events.

As it turns out, Hayek opted to attend the iconic Glastonbury Music Festival in the United Kingdom instead. There, she was seen enjoying quality time with her 17-year-old daughter, Valentina. The pair blended in with the festival atmosphere, sharing smiles and casual attire, away from the glitz of the wedding.

Comedian Chelsea Handler, who was also at the festival, documented their experience through various social media posts. One highlight was a candid shot of Hayek and Valentina enjoying the music, which Handler humorously captioned, “Mama and da baby.” Additionally, behind-the-scenes images featured iconic musicians and stars having a good time at the festival.

Despite missing the nuptials, there appears to be no tension between Hayek and Sánchez. The two have publicly supported each other’s initiatives in the past. Just last month, Sánchez praised Hayek’s philanthropic work on her social media accounts.

While Hayek traded the fancy wedding scene for a muddy festival, it was part of a big family weekend. Just days before Glastonbury, Hayek celebrated another family milestone. The actress enjoys both family time and her social life, embodying the supportive mother role.

The juxtaposition of Hayek’s vibrant festival experience against the opulent wedding reflects her choice to prioritize memorable moments with her daughter over societal expectations on appearances.

As the festival wrapped up, Hayek proved that even without attending high-profile events, she remains a star in her own right, positively influencing those around her.