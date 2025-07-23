Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025

ZURICH, Switzerland — Salma Paralluelo, the young winger for Spain, is making waves at Euro 2025 after overcoming significant physical challenges. Last summer, she returned from the Olympics knowing she had to prioritize her health to continue her football career.

At 21 years old, Paralluelo had played football steadily since leaving athletics behind in 2022 to join FC Barcelona. However, the demands of the sport took a toll on her body. “It’s hard to stop playing but I had reached a point where I just had to accept it,” she told The Athletic. “I saw that (carrying on) wasn’t going to do me any good.”

In December 2024, after taking four months off to recover, she returned to the pitch fully fit. Now, she is participating in her second major tournament with the Spanish national team.

Paralluelo’s rise to fame began when she chose football over athletics to join Barcelona. Before that, she played for Villarreal while balancing both sports. Her skills shone through early, gaining attention for her speed and dribbling ability.

Last year, she was named the best young player at the 2023 World Cup, where she scored crucial goals that helped secure Spain’s victory. However, after the Olympics in 2024 brought disappointment and injury, Paralluelo knew changes were necessary.

She recalled a serious ACL injury from 2021 that lingered, creating ongoing discomfort. “Playing through the pain only made it worse,” she said. Decisions to pause her career were supported by Barcelona, allowing her to recover without pressure.

“I’ve learned that sometimes you have to put yourself first,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of long-term health over immediate competition. Once back, she felt reborn, free from the pain that had plagued her game.

With a record of multiple championships at both club and national levels, including two Champions League titles and several youth World Cups, Paralluelo is eager to add a senior European Championship to her accolades. As Spain gears up for a semi-final clash against Germany, she remains focused on her health and performance.

“The job of all the players is to be ready whenever it’s time to go into battle,” Paralluelo stated ahead of the match. She acknowledges the ambition and motivation that drives the team forward. “But in the end, what counts each year is the competition you have.”

All eyes will be on Paralluelo and the Spanish team as they aim for another historic achievement in Zurich.