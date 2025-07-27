Salma Paralluelo’s Journey from Athletics to Soccer Stardom

ZARAGOZA, Spain — At just 18 years old, Salma Paralluelo faced a life-changing decision between her successful athletic career and the world of soccer. When FC Barcelona contacted her, doubts clouded her mind: “What if soccer forgets me?”

The young athlete, born on November 13, 2003, in Zaragoza, is no stranger to success. Known for her quick speed on the track, Paralluelo had captured the attention of the athletics world before turning her focus to soccer.

Initially drawn to athletics at age 7, Paralluelo trained at the San José club in Aragón and later moved to Scorpio-71. Despite her early success, she found herself enchanted by soccer. Playing alongside boys in a time when women’s soccer was just beginning in Spain, she embraced the game despite the gender barriers.

By the age of 15, Salma had made her debut with Zaragoza in the Second Division while also earning acclaim as one of the country’s promising sprinters. Her achievements included a bronze medal in the 400 meters at the Spanish Championships and record-setting performances that earned her accolades, including the Premio Princesa Leonor.

Despite her athletic accolades, soccer’s call became increasingly difficult to ignore. After winning a world title with Spain’s Under-17 team in 2018, Paralluelo joined Villarreal in 2019, where she could balance both sports. A serious knee injury in 2021 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her choices.

Everything changed when Barcelona expressed interest in signing her, requiring her commitment to focus solely on soccer. “We spent a week crying together on the phone,” recalled her former coach, Félix Laguna. He tried to persuade her to continue in athletics, highlighting her immense potential. Despite her fears about leaving athletics behind, Paralluelo ultimately embraced soccer.

In July 2022, she made the difficult decision to retire from athletics after competing in the 400 meters at a meet in Huelva, holding several national records. “Soccer is my life,” she reflected. “It’s how I live, have fun, and express myself.”

Salma quickly made an impact with Barcelona, helping lead them to win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. In 2023, she celebrated a significant triumph, winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup and being named the tournament’s Best Young Player.

As Spain prepares for the Euro 2025 final against England, where they hope to secure their first title, Paralluelo’s personal journey has come full circle. Once worried about being forgotten, she now stands as a symbol of success is building her soccer legacy.