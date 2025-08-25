Entertainment
Salman Khan Opens Up About Love During Bigg Boss 19 Premiere
HYDERABAD, India — The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 kicked off on Sunday with a glitzy premiere, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host.
During the premiere, Salman introduced new contestants, including entrepreneur Tanya Mittal and screenwriter Zeishan Quadri, known for the cult classic film Gangs of Wasseypur.
The conversation took a personal turn when Tanya asked Salman, “Sir, sacha pyaar humesha adhura rehta hai kya? (Sir, does true love always remain incomplete?).” Salman candidly replied, “Sacha pyaar, I don’t know…kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyaar hua hai, na kuch adhura raha hai (True love? I don’t know… because it hasn’t happened to me yet.)”
This unexpected admission surprised both contestants and the audience, highlighting Salman’s usually guarded personal life. Over the years, Salman has been linked to several famous personalities, including former actor Somy Ali and actress Sangeeta Bijlani.
Salman’s relationship with Somy Ali lasted from 1991 to 1999, while his long-term romance with Sangeeta reportedly saw wedding cards printed before the couple called it off. Salman also dated Aishwarya Rai after meeting on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, but their relationship ended in 2002.
As for the new season, contestants include Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, and Gaurav Khanna, among others. The theme for Bigg Boss 19 is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.”
Bigg Boss 19 will stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and will have a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.
