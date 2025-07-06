News
Salt Lake Officers Face Suspension Over Falsified Time Cards
SANDY, Utah — Five police officers from Salt Lake City will not work for three months after the state suspended their law enforcement certifications.
The officers and their attorneys claim they are being unfairly targeted for practices that involved numerous other officers in 2022 and were born out of a lack of oversight within the department.
These five officers faced disciplinary actions for allegedly falsifying their time cards. The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) council, which oversees police certification in Utah, met last week to review the cases.
In 2022, the officers signed up for overtime to assist with removing homeless camps situated outside businesses in Salt Lake City. An internal audit revealed that the time cards filled out by the officers did not align with the actual hours they worked.
During discussions, the officers and their legal representatives noted that the issues began during the COVID-19 pandemic when flexible work schedules became common. They argued that due to a lack of supervision, some officers would arrive late for shifts or complete work from home.
“There was no supervisor. There was no one supervising these camp mitigation shifts,” said Lindsay Jarvis, attorney for two of the officers. She argued that her clients did work those hours, though not necessarily during the times they recorded on their time cards.
Jarvis highlighted that the audit, which occurred only after an officer bragged about working shifts he did not complete, only examined time card entries from October 2022 rather than all of the relevant shifts.
Another officer involved explained that he believed he could log blocks of four hours of overtime as long as the work was done. “I got zero feedback on that and assumed we were good to go,” he stated.
Several council members voiced concerns over the flexible scheduling, noting the importance of accountability in law enforcement. “For me personally, I know if I’m working, I’m either there on the job and doing what I’m paid for, or I’m not,” one member remarked.
Jarvis responded, mentioning that Salt Lake City recently appointed a new police chief who is working to improve these issues. “They have new leadership, and hopefully these issues won’t happen again,” she said.
The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a statement to KSL.com on Wednesday, acknowledging its administrative actions to enhance accountability in timekeeping and attendance. “We appreciate the continued support and patience of our community and our personnel as we carry out this process,” the statement said.
In Utah, all police officers must be certified by POST. When misconduct allegations arise, POST investigates independently of criminal inquiries and recommends penalties. The council, which includes law enforcement leaders and civilian representatives, votes on disciplinary actions in its quarterly meetings, which could range from reprimands to certification revocation.
Recent Posts
- Twins Aim for Sweep Against Rays in Minneapolis
- Backlash for Houston Board Member After Flood Comments
- Ben Folds Announces Tour After Resigning from Kennedy Center Role
- Scott Dixon Takes Victory at The Honda Indy 200 After Late Surge
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures