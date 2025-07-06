Salt Lake Officers Face Suspension Over Falsified Time Cards

SANDY, Utah — Five police officers from Salt Lake City will not work for three months after the state suspended their law enforcement certifications.

The officers and their attorneys claim they are being unfairly targeted for practices that involved numerous other officers in 2022 and were born out of a lack of oversight within the department.

These five officers faced disciplinary actions for allegedly falsifying their time cards. The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) council, which oversees police certification in Utah, met last week to review the cases.

In 2022, the officers signed up for overtime to assist with removing homeless camps situated outside businesses in Salt Lake City. An internal audit revealed that the time cards filled out by the officers did not align with the actual hours they worked.

During discussions, the officers and their legal representatives noted that the issues began during the COVID-19 pandemic when flexible work schedules became common. They argued that due to a lack of supervision, some officers would arrive late for shifts or complete work from home.

“There was no supervisor. There was no one supervising these camp mitigation shifts,” said Lindsay Jarvis, attorney for two of the officers. She argued that her clients did work those hours, though not necessarily during the times they recorded on their time cards.

Jarvis highlighted that the audit, which occurred only after an officer bragged about working shifts he did not complete, only examined time card entries from October 2022 rather than all of the relevant shifts.

Another officer involved explained that he believed he could log blocks of four hours of overtime as long as the work was done. “I got zero feedback on that and assumed we were good to go,” he stated.

Several council members voiced concerns over the flexible scheduling, noting the importance of accountability in law enforcement. “For me personally, I know if I’m working, I’m either there on the job and doing what I’m paid for, or I’m not,” one member remarked.

Jarvis responded, mentioning that Salt Lake City recently appointed a new police chief who is working to improve these issues. “They have new leadership, and hopefully these issues won’t happen again,” she said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a statement to KSL.com on Wednesday, acknowledging its administrative actions to enhance accountability in timekeeping and attendance. “We appreciate the continued support and patience of our community and our personnel as we carry out this process,” the statement said.

In Utah, all police officers must be certified by POST. When misconduct allegations arise, POST investigates independently of criminal inquiries and recommends penalties. The council, which includes law enforcement leaders and civilian representatives, votes on disciplinary actions in its quarterly meetings, which could range from reprimands to certification revocation.