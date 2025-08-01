Politics
El Salvador’s Assembly Approves Indefinite Presidential Re-election
San Salvador, El Salvador – The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a constitutional reform on Thursday, allowing for indefinite presidential re-election. This move eliminates previous bans and could potentially extend President Nayib Bukele‘s time in office.
The reform was passed with the support of 57 votes from Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), and its allies. The changes revise articles 75, 80, 133, 152, and 154 of the Salvadoran Constitution, which previously prohibited immediate re-election. The new law also extends the presidential term from five to six years, removes the second round requirement in presidential elections, and adjusts the current presidential term end date from 2029 to 2027 to align with local and legislative elections.
Deputy Ana Figueroa, a member of the ruling party, emphasized the public’s role in deciding on their leaders, stating, “Only you will decide how long you support your president and all elected officials.”
However, opposition Deputy Marcela Villatoro criticized the reform, declaring, “They have removed their masks. This is a public confession of killing democracy disguised as legality. This is the chronicle of a foretold death that has been in the making for several years in this Legislative Assembly.”
The approval of this reform raises concerns about the future of democratic processes in El Salvador.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Showdown
- Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After Airport Incident with Boyfriend
- Red Sox Revise Weekend Rotation after Trade Deadline
- Late Bloomer Morgan Hits Hollywood with New Sitcom and Stand-Up Success
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline