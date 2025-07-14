El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings Surge to Over $760 Million Amid Market Recovery

San Salvador, El Salvador — President Nayib Bukele‘s investment in Bitcoin is paying off handsomely as the country’s crypto holdings have soared beyond $760 million, coinciding with Bitcoin prices crossing $122,000 on Sunday.

According to Arkham Intelligence, El Salvador’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve now includes over 6,237 BTC, translating to a value of $762 million as Bitcoin trades at $122,121, reflecting a 3.7% increase in 24 hours.

El Salvador’s estimated cost basis for their Bitcoin is approximately $42,000, meaning the value of its holdings has nearly tripled since they began acquiring the asset. This strategy has generated paper profits that far exceed many conventional government investments.

In 2021, Bukele made Bitcoin legal tender, purchasing the asset during its low periods despite facing severe criticism and diplomatic tensions. His administration’s commitment to Bitcoin has slowly begun to bear fruit, bringing in substantial returns.

Pranav Agarwal, an independent director at Jetking Infotrain India, noted that the gains accumulated by El Salvador are indicative of how sovereign nations could benefit from including Bitcoin in their long-term strategic reserves.

However, the strategy still draws international scrutiny. Recently, Bukele responded to the El Salvador Accountability Act of 2025, which aims to investigate the country’s Bitcoin policies and potentially introduce sanctions. The International Monetary Fund has previously urged El Salvador to reconsider its crypto laws, but Bukele has remained committed.

Amid Bitcoin’s recent success, traders are closely monitoring the market. Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange, commented on the significance of Bitcoin breaking through the $119,500–$120,000 range, suggesting that sustained movement above $122,000 could lead to further price increases.