Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers

Salzburg, Austria – On August 6, 2025, Red Bull Salzburg is set to host Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League qualification match. The game kicks off at 8 PM local time at the Red Bull Arena.

Both teams are looking to advance to the next round of the tournament, where they will face either Feyenoord or Fenerbahçe. Salzburg drew 2-2 in their recent Bundesliga opener against Ried, while Brugge lost 2-1 to Mechelen in their most recent match.

Manager Thomas Letsch has opted for a 4-2-2-2 formation with goalkeeper Philipp Schlager leading the lineup. Club Brugge’s Nicky Hayen has chosen a 4-3-3 formation, featuring goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

In their previous encounters, Salzburg has shown strength, winning 4-0 against Brugge earlier in 2019. However, both teams are coming off inconsistent performances in domestic leagues this season, raising questions about their readiness for this crucial match.

With various player substitutions and tactics at play, fans can expect an intense match. The teams have both been active in the transfer market, looking to strengthen their squad, and several new faces may take the field.

The match is critical as both clubs aim to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage, making this matchup one to watch closely.