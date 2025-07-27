Education
Sam Altman Advocates for Handwritten Notes Amid Digital Age
San Francisco, CA – In a world dominated by digital tools, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasizes the importance of handwritten notes. During a recent podcast, Altman shared his unique note-taking process while discussing the challenges of clear thinking in the tech industry.
Although technology has shifted many toward digital note-taking, Altman finds comfort in traditional methods, especially when grappling with complex problems. “I still, if I have a very hard problem… have not found anything better to do than to sit down and make myself write it out,” he explained.
Altman’s meticulous note-taking involves a special pocket-sized spiral notebook and specific pens, like the Muji 0.36 or 0.37 in dark blue ink. He believes that writing by hand clarifies thoughts in ways digital devices cannot: “It’s harder to hide really messy thinking when you have to actually write it down and stare at it,” he shared.
He asserts that clear thinking, fostered by writing, leads to clearer communication. “Unclear communication is a symptom of unfocused thinking,” he added. This belief has influenced his personal and professional life, shaping his strategies at OpenAI.
Altman is not alone in valuing handwritten notes; many billionaires, including Bill Gates and Richard Branson, share similar habits. Gates has noted that taking thorough notes helps facilitate his decision-making process in meetings, while Branson emphasizes the necessity of capturing fleeting ideas in notebooks.
The conversation highlights a growing narrative among influential figures who advocate for the value of analog practices in an increasingly digital world.
Altman concluded with an acknowledgment of the profound impact of writing on his cognitive clarity, suggesting that the act of writing remains a vital tool for personal and professional development in today’s fast-paced environment.
