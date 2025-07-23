Sam Altman Envisions AI Revolution During Washington Visit

Washington, D.C. – During a recent visit to Washington, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shared his vision of a future heavily influenced by artificial intelligence (AI) at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference. Altman warned that advancements in AI could eliminate entire job categories, with customer support being a prime example.

“Some areas, again, I think just like totally, totally gone,” Altman said, highlighting the potential of AI in replacing traditional customer support roles. He emphasized that when customers call support, they often interact with an AI that operates efficiently and accurately, without the frustrations of navigating phone trees or transfers.

In discussing healthcare, Altman claimed AI’s diagnostic capabilities are already superior to those of many doctors. “ChatGPT today, by the way, most of the time, can give you better – it’s like, a better diagnostician than most doctors in the world,” he noted. However, he expressed his reluctance to fully rely on AI without human oversight in medical decisions.

Altman’s trip coincided with the unveiling of the Trump administration’s “AI action plan,” which aims to relax regulations and promote the development of more data centers. The landscape for AI discussions has shifted dramatically since the Biden administration, where companies like OpenAI advocated for robust regulations. Now, Altman and others are pushing for speed in AI development, particularly to stay ahead of global competitors like China.

Worries about AI’s potential for destruction were also voiced by Altman, who cited the threat of hostile nations using AI technology to target the U.S. financial system. He raised concerns over advancements in voice cloning, which could facilitate fraud and identity theft, especially as some institutions still accept voiceprints as valid authentication.

OpenAI is preparing to establish its first office in Washington next year, marking a significant pivot towards policy engagement. Altman’s appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee represents his first congressional testimony since his notable session in May 2023, which brought him into the global spotlight.