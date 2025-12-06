Sports
Sam Alvey Defends Heavyweight Title Against Robelis Despaigne at Karate Combat 58
MIAMI, Florida — Sam Alvey will defend his Karate Combat heavyweight title against Robelis Despaigne in the main event of Karate Combat 58 on December 5, 2025, at Universal Studios in Doral, Florida. Both fighters aim to solidify their status within the sport.
Alvey, a veteran of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has an impressive record of 4-0 in Karate Combat, with one no-contest. His latest victory came against kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong, whom he knocked out in the second round as a +335 underdog. Alvey captured the heavyweight title by defeating Ross Levine.
“Smilin’ Sam” will face Despaigne, who has won five of his six fights in Karate Combat, four of which were by knockout. Despaigne shocked audiences with quick finishes, knocking out his first three opponents in a mere 30 seconds.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Despaigne said. “I’ve been training hard and I’m ready to bring the title to my home.”
The co-main event features Oussama Assli against James Honey for the welterweight title. Additional matchups include Lorenz Larkin facing Vanilto Antunes, and Rafael Carvalho taking on Jayden Eynaud.
Fans can watch Karate Combat 58 live on YouTube and UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET.
