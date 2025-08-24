Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error

St. Andrews, Scotland – Sam Bairstow, a 27-year-old professional golfer from England, was recently disqualified from the DP World Tour’s Nexo Championship after a scoring error during his round. The incident occurred a couple of weeks ago at the Old Course, where Bairstow withdrew after signing an incorrect scorecard.

During the first round, Bairstow recorded a 5 on the par-4 14th hole but had actually made a 7 due to a mistake. After realizing this discrepancy, he disqualified himself from the tournament, which left spectators and fellow players puzzled.

Errors of this nature are unlike common occurrences at the highest levels of the sport; however, Bairstow previously faced criticism after a separate scoring error at the Genesis Invitational last year. In that situation, he mistakenly signed for a par instead of a bogey. “I take full responsibility,” he stated via social media following that incident.

A video recorded by a fan revealed the reason behind his recent disqualification. The footage shows Bairstow on the 14th hole, where his ball visibly moved as he prepared to take his shot. Under golf rules, he was supposed to replace the ball where it originally lay, accepting a one-shot penalty for causing the movement. Instead, he played the ball from its new position, adding to the confusion over his score.

The fan submitted the footage to the DP World Tour officials, leading to an inquiry into Bairstow’s actions. Initially, he denied any wrongdoing. However, after officials presented him with the video evidence, Bairstow withdrew from the tournament voluntarily.

Following the incident, rumors among players and caddies circulated regarding Bairstow’s disregard for the rules which triggered a hearing by the DP World Tour. In an official statement, the Tour concluded that Bairstow breached its Code of Behaviour and faced disciplinary actions. Specific details of the sanction remain undisclosed, but sources noted he was fined a maximum of €25,000.

Bairstow now has a window to appeal this sanction, marking yet another chapter in the young golfer’s career as he navigates the sport’s rigorous standards and regulations.