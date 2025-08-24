Sports
Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
St. Andrews, Scotland – Sam Bairstow, a 27-year-old professional golfer from England, was recently disqualified from the DP World Tour’s Nexo Championship after a scoring error during his round. The incident occurred a couple of weeks ago at the Old Course, where Bairstow withdrew after signing an incorrect scorecard.
During the first round, Bairstow recorded a 5 on the par-4 14th hole but had actually made a 7 due to a mistake. After realizing this discrepancy, he disqualified himself from the tournament, which left spectators and fellow players puzzled.
Errors of this nature are unlike common occurrences at the highest levels of the sport; however, Bairstow previously faced criticism after a separate scoring error at the Genesis Invitational last year. In that situation, he mistakenly signed for a par instead of a bogey. “I take full responsibility,” he stated via social media following that incident.
A video recorded by a fan revealed the reason behind his recent disqualification. The footage shows Bairstow on the 14th hole, where his ball visibly moved as he prepared to take his shot. Under golf rules, he was supposed to replace the ball where it originally lay, accepting a one-shot penalty for causing the movement. Instead, he played the ball from its new position, adding to the confusion over his score.
The fan submitted the footage to the DP World Tour officials, leading to an inquiry into Bairstow’s actions. Initially, he denied any wrongdoing. However, after officials presented him with the video evidence, Bairstow withdrew from the tournament voluntarily.
Following the incident, rumors among players and caddies circulated regarding Bairstow’s disregard for the rules which triggered a hearing by the DP World Tour. In an official statement, the Tour concluded that Bairstow breached its Code of Behaviour and faced disciplinary actions. Specific details of the sanction remain undisclosed, but sources noted he was fined a maximum of €25,000.
Bairstow now has a window to appeal this sanction, marking yet another chapter in the young golfer’s career as he navigates the sport’s rigorous standards and regulations.
Recent Posts
- Addison Rae Launches New Jean Design with Lucky Brand
- New Orleans Thrives Despite Challenges: A Story of Resilience
- Jun Fujita: A Voice for Conservation at Voyageurs National Park
- TikTok Star Malik Taylor Dies in Fatal Concord Car Crash
- Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Lava Shoots 100 Feet in Hawaii
- Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events
- San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
- Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts
- Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale
- Premier League Predictions: Matchday Two Highlights
- Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
- NYT Strands Word Game Offers New Puzzles Daily
- Mexican Senator Sparks Controversy Over U.S. Drug Cartel Assistance Request
- Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order
- Cardano Bulls Anticipate Price Rally Above $2 After Breaking $1
- Sachia Vickery Embraces OnlyFans Amid U.S. Open Qualifiers
- South Carolina Faces Record Rainfall, Flooding Risks This Weekend
- Major Matchups to Watch in MLB DFS on August 23, 2025
- Katee Sackhoff Opens Up About Confidence Struggles After ‘The Mandalorian’
- Tour Championship Final Round Set for Sunday in Atlanta