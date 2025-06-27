Sam Bennett Signs Eight-Year Extension with Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers have announced that forward Sam Bennett has signed an eight-year contract extension worth $64 million.

The announcement was made by Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito on June 27, 2025. Zito praised Bennett as a ‘special player,’ emphasizing his unique blend of skill and physicality that has made him a standout performer in the postseason.

Bennett, now 29, earned the Conn Smythe Trophy this year after leading the Panthers to their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. ‘He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice,’ Zito said.

During the 2024-25 regular season, Bennett set personal bests with 26 assists, 51 points, and seven power-play goals. His 25 goals ranked second on the team, only behind teammate Sam Reinhart.

Bennett’s playoff performance was historic; he scored 15 goals in the 2025 postseason, including 13 on the road, setting a new NHL record for most road goals in a single playoff run. He also led all Panthers with 69 shots on goal and made 107 hits, a testament to his all-around game.

Since joining Florida during the 2020-21 season, Bennett has accumulated 196 points over 289 regular-season games and 59 points in the playoffs. He has become known for his tenacious playing style, which has earned him 338 postseason hits—more than any other player in the league since 2021.

Before entering the NHL, Bennett played three seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League, showcasing his talent early on by earning recognition as a top draft prospect.

Bennett was originally drafted fourth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2014. As he embarks on this new chapter with the Panthers, he aims to continue contributing to the team’s success and remaining a beloved figure in the community.

The Panthers, who are now back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, are gearing up for the 2025-26 season. Fans interested in season ticket memberships can join the waitlist for next season.