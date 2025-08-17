Sports
Sam Burns Aims for Another Win at BMW Championship
Orlando, Florida—Sam Burns, the 2021 and 2022 Valspar Championship winner, is eyeing another PGA Tour victory at the upcoming 2025 BMW Championship. With five PGA Tour wins under his belt, Burns is determined to continue his ascent in professional golf.
Burns’s wife, Caroline Campbell, has played a significant role in his journey. Engaged in 2019 and married since then, the couple’s bond has been a source of strength for Burns. The two have known each other since childhood, meeting at church when they were just 5 years old, but they only began dating while attending Louisiana State University (LSU).
During his time at LSU, Burns emerged as a standout player on the university’s golf team. His talent soon propelled him into the professional arena, where he quickly made his mark on the PGA Tour. In 2023, he earned a spot on the US Ryder Cup team, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the sport.
As Burns prepares for the BMW Championship, he reflects on his journey and the influence of family and faith. “Having Caroline by my side makes this journey much more meaningful,” he said, emphasizing their supportive partnership as a crucial aspect of his career.
With the 2025 BMW Championship approaching, fans are eager to see if Burns can add another title to his collection.
