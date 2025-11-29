Entertainment
Sam Elliott Hints at Season 3 of ‘Landman’ After Season 2 Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular drama series “Landman” kicked off its second season on Sunday, Nov. 16, and speculation about a third season is already buzzing among fans. While Paramount+ has yet to officially announce season 3, star Sam Elliott recently hinted at upcoming developments.
“I’m excited to see what unfolds in season 3,” Elliott, who plays T.L. Norris, father to Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), said earlier this week. “We’re all kind of looking toward April and May when we start shooting season 3.”
Bill Thornton, who has been a part of the project from the beginning, mentioned that he signed on for “four or five years,” indicating a long-term vision for the series. “There’s plenty more in store for fans,” he said.
According to series co-creator Christian Wallace, the writing team has only begun to tap into the full potential of “Landman.” “After season two, I feel like we’re still just skimming the surface,” Wallace stated. “Our cast has added so much depth to the characters, making it easier to tell an entertaining story.”
If filming for season 3 begins in spring 2026, it could air as early as fall 2026, as Elliott suggested. Wallace elaborated on the timeline, asserting, “We hate to make people wait too long, and we’re all excited to get back and do it again.”
Season 2 has intensified the drama, with Tommy taking on more responsibility within M-Tex Oil after CEO Monty Miller’s (Jon Hamm) death in the first season. As president of the company, Tommy advises Monty’s widow, Cami (Demi Moore), to sell M-Tex, but she insists on keeping it operational.
New episodes of “Landman” are released weekly, with the next episode, Season 2, Episode 3, available to stream on Paramount+ on November 30, 2025. The episode will release at Midnight Pacific Time (PT), meaning viewers worldwide can access it simultaneously.
Recent Posts
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match