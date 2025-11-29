Sam Elliott Hints at Season 3 of ‘Landman’ After Season 2 Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular drama series “Landman” kicked off its second season on Sunday, Nov. 16, and speculation about a third season is already buzzing among fans. While Paramount+ has yet to officially announce season 3, star Sam Elliott recently hinted at upcoming developments.

“I’m excited to see what unfolds in season 3,” Elliott, who plays T.L. Norris, father to Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), said earlier this week. “We’re all kind of looking toward April and May when we start shooting season 3.”

Bill Thornton, who has been a part of the project from the beginning, mentioned that he signed on for “four or five years,” indicating a long-term vision for the series. “There’s plenty more in store for fans,” he said.

According to series co-creator Christian Wallace, the writing team has only begun to tap into the full potential of “Landman.” “After season two, I feel like we’re still just skimming the surface,” Wallace stated. “Our cast has added so much depth to the characters, making it easier to tell an entertaining story.”

If filming for season 3 begins in spring 2026, it could air as early as fall 2026, as Elliott suggested. Wallace elaborated on the timeline, asserting, “We hate to make people wait too long, and we’re all excited to get back and do it again.”

Season 2 has intensified the drama, with Tommy taking on more responsibility within M-Tex Oil after CEO Monty Miller’s (Jon Hamm) death in the first season. As president of the company, Tommy advises Monty’s widow, Cami (Demi Moore), to sell M-Tex, but she insists on keeping it operational.

New episodes of “Landman” are released weekly, with the next episode, Season 2, Episode 3, available to stream on Paramount+ on November 30, 2025. The episode will release at Midnight Pacific Time (PT), meaning viewers worldwide can access it simultaneously.