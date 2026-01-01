Entertainment
Sam Elliott Reflects on His Career and Favorite Role in ‘The Hero’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Sam Elliott, the renowned actor known for his memorable roles in Westerns, recently shared insights about his career as he promotes the second season of ‘Landman.’ Despite being recognized for iconic performances in films like ‘Tombstone’ and ‘The Big Lebowski,’ Elliott cites 2017’s ‘The Hero’ as his personal favorite.
During an interview, Elliott explained, ‘It’s often about the people you work with rather than the films themselves.’ In ‘The Hero,’ he plays Lee Hayden, an aging Western movie star dealing with a terminal health diagnosis and reconciling his troubled past, including his relationship with his adult daughter Lucy.
‘This role allowed me to connect deeply with my character,’ Elliott remarked. ‘It’s a chance to take a long, hard look back at life, much like Lee does.’ Although the film did not receive widespread attention at the time of its release, Elliott’s affection for the character highlights its understated nature.
Elliott revealed that the film’s writer-director, Brett Haley, crafted the role specifically for him. ‘I was skeptical at first,’ he admitted. ‘But when the treatment came, it resonated with me.’ The treatment compared an actor’s career to an iceberg, emphasizing that the visible parts often mask the underlying realities.
He also shared his own life experiences, discussing his military service in the California Air National Guard during the Vietnam War era. ‘I felt guilt for those who served and experienced real combat while I didn’t,’ he reflected. Elliott’s military background fuels his advocacy for veterans, a cause he is passionate about.
In his recent role on ‘Landman,’ Elliott continues to explore complex family dynamics, portraying a character who must navigate personal challenges amid a chaotic household. ‘It’s a chance to heal and confront the issues that have shaped his life,’ he explained.
With a career spanning decades, Elliott remains dedicated to his craft and to supporting causes important to him, particularly those related to veterans. His reflections on his roles and life experiences make him a unique figure in Hollywood, combining depth with the rugged charm that audiences have loved for years.
