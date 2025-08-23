Sports
Sam Leavitt Projected as Top-10 Pick in ESPN’s Early Mock Draft
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has become a focal point in the early projections for the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Field Yates has ranked Leavitt as the fourth-best quarterback in his draft class, forecasting him to be picked ninth overall by the Los Angeles Rams.
Leavitt’s impressive performance during the 2024 season has pushed him into elite territory among prospects. He displayed remarkable poise and creativity under pressure, with five games last season where he threw at least three touchdowns without an interception. He also accumulated 443 rushing yards.
According to Yates, the Rams have acquired a valuable position in the draft order via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. It’s uncertain if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will stay with the team through the 2026 season, making Leavitt a potential heir apparent.
Yates has likened Leavitt’s playing style to that of Bo Nix, a former mentee of Rams coach Kenny Dillingham, indicating that Leavitt possesses a skill set critical for modern quarterbacks.
Leavitt’s projection comes amid a deep class of quarterbacks, including Texas’ Arch Manning and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, who are also expected to go early in the draft. In the mock draft, Leavitt is set to go just before Penn State’s Drew Allar, who Yates expects to be selected 11th overall.
As Leavitt aims for an exceptional season, his success may also buoy the draft stock of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is expected to be one of the first wide receivers off the board at 20th overall. Tyson had a stellar season in 2024, which included five games with over 100 receiving yards.
The dynamic duo of Leavitt and Tyson is generating buzz not only for the Sun Devils but also across NFL scouting circles as potential game-changers at their positions.
