Sports
Sam Roberts Outlines Path for Jacob Fatu to WrestleMania Stardom
NEW YORK, NY — Jacob Fatu has had an impressive debut year on the main roster, featuring a remarkable 69-day reign as the United States Champion, which he secured at WrestleMania 41. Despite his achievements and multiple pay-per-view main events, Fatu still faces the challenge of elevating his status to the top match of the most significant event of the year.
In a recent episode of his “Notsam” podcast, media personality Sam Roberts proposed a detailed fantasy booking scenario for Fatu’s path to success. According to Roberts, the first essential step is for Fatu to fully detach from any remaining connections to The Bloodline.
“Yes, I think he should be separated from Solo. I also think he should be separated from Jimmy Uso,” Roberts stated. “I think it’s time for Jacob Fatu to really branch out… And then start a whole, fresh story with Jacob Fatu.”
With a new identity established, the next phase of Roberts’ plan involves placing Fatu against established main-event talents. “To answer the question of how to get in the main event of WrestleMania 42, you start having him work with main eventers,” he explained. “You start having him work with the Drew McIntyre’s of the world, and you start having him work with the AJ Styles’ of the world.”
Roberts elaborated on potential rivalries, arguing that a heel turn for a beloved current superstar could be a game-changing storyline that propels Fatu into the spotlight.
Recent Posts
- Sam Roberts Outlines Path for Jacob Fatu to WrestleMania Stardom
- WrestleMania Heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, First International Move
- Christopher Morel Returns to Wrigley Field as Cubs Host Rays
- Steve Mandanda Retires From Football at 40 After Stellar Career
- Taylor Townsend Reflects on Transformative US Open Experience
- Sevilla Hosts Elche in Key LaLiga Matchup Tonight
- Benfica Prepares for Key Match Against Santa Clara
- Germany Advances to EuroBasket Final with Win Over Finland
- Tennessee Looks to End Losing Streak Against Georgia in SEC Clash
- CU Hosts Startup Showcase During Colorado Startup Week in Denver
- Mesa Ridge High School Incident Reveals Handgun, Airsoft Gun Found
- Al Ittihad Outshines Al Fateh in 2025 Squad Valuation
- Barcelona Aims for Third Straight Victory against Logroño
- Cubs Prepare for Afternoon Matchup Against Rays at Wrigley Field
- Man Killed After Attempting to Run Over ICE Officer in Illinois
- Greece and Türkiye Clash at FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Semi-Finals
- Kelvin Gastelum Fails to Make Weight Again for Noche UFC
- Vikings Lose Key Linebacker Cashman to Injury for Month
- Violent Protests Erupt in Nepal After Student Killed by Authorities
- Misbah-ul-Haq Questions Pakistan Team’s Progress Ahead of Asia Cup Match