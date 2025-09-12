Sam Roberts Outlines Path for Jacob Fatu to WrestleMania Stardom

NEW YORK, NY — Jacob Fatu has had an impressive debut year on the main roster, featuring a remarkable 69-day reign as the United States Champion, which he secured at WrestleMania 41. Despite his achievements and multiple pay-per-view main events, Fatu still faces the challenge of elevating his status to the top match of the most significant event of the year.

In a recent episode of his “Notsam” podcast, media personality Sam Roberts proposed a detailed fantasy booking scenario for Fatu’s path to success. According to Roberts, the first essential step is for Fatu to fully detach from any remaining connections to The Bloodline.

“Yes, I think he should be separated from Solo. I also think he should be separated from Jimmy Uso,” Roberts stated. “I think it’s time for Jacob Fatu to really branch out… And then start a whole, fresh story with Jacob Fatu.”

With a new identity established, the next phase of Roberts’ plan involves placing Fatu against established main-event talents. “To answer the question of how to get in the main event of WrestleMania 42, you start having him work with main eventers,” he explained. “You start having him work with the Drew McIntyre’s of the world, and you start having him work with the AJ Styles’ of the world.”

Roberts elaborated on potential rivalries, arguing that a heel turn for a beloved current superstar could be a game-changing storyline that propels Fatu into the spotlight.