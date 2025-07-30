Entertainment
Sam Rockwell Reveals Twitch From Playing George W. Bush
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Sam Rockwell discussed his experience playing George W. Bush in the film “Vice” during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones.” Host Sean Evans inquired about whether the mannerisms from his characters lingered after filming was complete.
Rockwell revealed that he developed a twitch in his chin while embodying the former president. “I had a twitch in my chin that wouldn’t go away,” Rockwell said. He shared that he consulted a doctor about the issue, wondering, “what the f–k is this? It’s twitching, you see it’s twitching.” He eventually learned the twitch was caused by overworking the muscle from mimicking Bush’s speech patterns. The twitch disappeared the day he finished filming.
In addition to discussing the twitch, Evans asked Rockwell about his frequent roles as drunk characters. Rockwell acknowledged that such roles are often more enjoyable. “It is fun,” he said. “It’s called impediment work, so anything where you’ve got a limp or a hangover, you’re drunk. Olivia Coleman in ‘The Favourite,’ she had a stroke so she had to figure out how to play that; ‘My Left Foot‘ is probably the hardest impediment acting I’ve ever seen.”
Rockwell admitted to using a unique method to prepare for drunken roles, stating, “I have gotten drunk and taped it and looked at it the next day. Which is useful. But if you don’t record it you’re not going to remember what you did, so it’s kind of pointless. You’ve got to watch it and copy it.” His latest role as an off-the-wagon drunk in Season 3 of “The White Lotus” has earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
Fans can watch the full interview on the “Hot Ones” YouTube channel.
Recent Posts
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota