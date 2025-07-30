Sam Rockwell Reveals Twitch From Playing George W. Bush

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Sam Rockwell discussed his experience playing George W. Bush in the film “Vice” during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones.” Host Sean Evans inquired about whether the mannerisms from his characters lingered after filming was complete.

Rockwell revealed that he developed a twitch in his chin while embodying the former president. “I had a twitch in my chin that wouldn’t go away,” Rockwell said. He shared that he consulted a doctor about the issue, wondering, “what the f–k is this? It’s twitching, you see it’s twitching.” He eventually learned the twitch was caused by overworking the muscle from mimicking Bush’s speech patterns. The twitch disappeared the day he finished filming.

In addition to discussing the twitch, Evans asked Rockwell about his frequent roles as drunk characters. Rockwell acknowledged that such roles are often more enjoyable. “It is fun,” he said. “It’s called impediment work, so anything where you’ve got a limp or a hangover, you’re drunk. Olivia Coleman in ‘The Favourite,’ she had a stroke so she had to figure out how to play that; ‘My Left Foot‘ is probably the hardest impediment acting I’ve ever seen.”

Rockwell admitted to using a unique method to prepare for drunken roles, stating, “I have gotten drunk and taped it and looked at it the next day. Which is useful. But if you don’t record it you’re not going to remember what you did, so it’s kind of pointless. You’ve got to watch it and copy it.” His latest role as an off-the-wagon drunk in Season 3 of “The White Lotus” has earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Fans can watch the full interview on the “Hot Ones” YouTube channel.