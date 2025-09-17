NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Sam Surridge of Nashville SC has taken the lead in the race for the MLS Golden Boot, surpassing Lionel Messi with 21 goals this season. On October 20, 2023, Surridge scored in a match against FC Cincinnati, contributing to his team’s efforts despite the 2-1 loss.

With only four games remaining in the regular season for Nashville, Surridge holds a two-goal advantage over Inter Miami‘s Messi, who has netted 19 goals so far. Inter Miami, benefiting from additional matches due to their participation in the Club World Cup, has eight games left.

“You have to ask this guy how many different clubs he’s played for,” Nashville coach said, reflecting on Surridge’s diverse career path. “We do a thing in preseason where we talk about our journey, and he spent the first five minutes just listing clubs that he’s been at.”

Surridge, 27, has had a varied career, starting with Bournemouth before numerous loans at clubs like Yeovil Town and Swansea City. He signed with Nashville in 2023 and has since made a significant impact in the league, including scoring 12 goals last season. His total of 43 goals makes him Nashville’s second all-time leading scorer.

In contrast, Messi, 38, has amassed 61 goals in 74 appearances for Inter Miami but has yet to claim the Golden Boot since joining MLS. However, he won the Pichichi Trophy in Spain and the European Shoe multiple times.

Surridge’s journey through different leagues has equipped him with a unique skill set. “I’ve experienced loads of different types of football,” he said about his path. “I think that was important for me, where I learned that from a young age, and it shows now where I’ve got that experience of trying to grind out wins.”

If Surridge preserves his lead, he will join the ranks of other English MLS Golden Boot winners, including Bradley Wright-Phillips, who achieved the honor in 2014 and 2016.