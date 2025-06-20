Samantha Barks Stars in Frozen Musical Streaming on Disney+

LONDON, UK – Disney‘s hit musical “Frozen” is now available for streaming on Disney+, featuring Broadway and West End star Samantha Barks as Elsa. The recorded stage performance debuted on June 20, 2025, bringing the beloved story to audiences worldwide from the comfort of their homes.

The filmed version comes from the live production at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where “Frozen” was staged from September 2021 to September 2024. During its three-year run, the musical attracted over 2.8 million viewers. The live adaptation, originally based on Disney’s animated film from 2013, showcases catchy songs and enchanting visuals.

Barks is joined on screen by Laura Dawkes as Anna, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, and Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff, along with a talented ensemble cast. The musical features music and lyrics by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who also penned the original animated film’s score.

The London production earned four Olivier nominations, including Best New Musical. These accolades highlight its impressive choreography, stunning set design, and captivating performances, making it one of the most celebrated shows in London’s West End.

The Disney+ release of “Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical” allows families to relive the magic of Arendelle without leaving their homes. This streaming premiere is reminiscent of Disney’s earlier success with other live adaptation releases and promises to win the hearts of both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

<p"Frozen" is not just a theatrical success; it has become a cultural phenomenon, continuing to inspire adaptations and performances worldwide. Subscribers can now watch the acclaimed musical from select territories, including the U.S., Canada, and the UK.