Samantha Cattrall Weds J. D. Thomas in Intimate Ceremony

London, England – Samantha Cattrall, 69, and audio engineer J. D. Thomas, 55, tied the knot on December 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall. The couple exchanged vows in front of just 12 close friends and family members, marking a celebration that focused on the enduring partnership they have built together.

Cattrall chose a refined Dior suit for the occasion, styled by her longtime collaborator Patricia Field. She completed the look with Cornelia James gloves and a bespoke hat created by milliner Philip Treacy. Thomas opted for a custom suit by Richard James, showcasing the couple’s appreciation for craftsmanship and understated elegance.

The couple first met in 2016 while Cattrall was a guest on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour. Their connection quickly blossomed into a meaningful partnership. In a 2018 interview, Cattrall shared how they began following each other on X, previously Twitter, leading to direct messages and eventual in-person meetings.

Cattrall described the initial visit from Thomas to Vancouver as a brave decision, given their limited prior interactions. “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great,” she said. “And we’ve been together ever since!”

The couple has enjoyed a supportive relationship, keeping most of their romance out of the spotlight. In June 2025, Cattrall reflected on their relationship, stating, “He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms. He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love.”