Samantha Fox Cleared of Assault Charges on British Airways Flight

Samantha Fox, a former Page Three model and reality TV star from Big Brother, has been cleared of assaulting her wife, Linda Olsen, on a British Airways flight. The decision comes after prosecutors dropped the charge, stating that changes to the evidence indicated there was no longer a realistic chance of a conviction.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2023, causing disruption on a London to Munich flight, which was forced to return to the gate. Reports indicated that Fox had a confrontation with staff and displayed erratic behavior, prompting action from airport authorities.

Initially, Fox was set to stand trial at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court after denying the assault allegations. However, the prosecution’s withdrawal of the charge meant that the trial would not proceed. Fox had previously admitted to being drunk and disorderly and using threatening behavior towards a police officer during the same incident.

During the court proceedings, it was detailed that Fox had taken two large drinks to ease her panic attack before boarding the flight, where she exhibited signs of intoxication. She allegedly became confrontational towards her wife and airport staff, leading to her removal from the aircraft.

Fox’s behavior was characterized by her rude and abusive comments towards law enforcement. The court heard that such conduct inconvenienced 162 passengers, delaying their flight and resulting in a significant compensation claim from British Airways.

As a consequence of her actions, Fox received a 12-month community order, including a £1,000 fine, and was ordered to pay damages to the airline and the police officer involved. The judge emphasized the importance of addressing the disruption caused by such behavior.

Samantha Fox gained fame in the 1980s as a pop singer with hits such as ‘Touch Me (I Want Your Body).’ She also appeared as a model on The Sun’s Page Three and continues to be a recognizable figure in the entertainment industry.