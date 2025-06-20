Sami Sheen Accuses Sister Lola of Homophobia in Public Feud

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sami Sheen, 21, publicly accused her sister Lola Sheen, 20, of homophobia and transphobia during a heated TikTok video on Wednesday. The feud stemmed from Lola’s reposting of conservative Christian videos that Sami claims mock the LGBTQ+ community.

Sami expressed her disappointment with Lola, stating, “My mom did an amazing job raising me and my sister to be very accepting of everyone’s sexuality and gender identity.” She added that it saddens her to see Lola’s shift in values, calling her younger sister’s behavior unacceptable.

The conflict escalated after Sami confronted Lola about videos from Christian podcaster Bryce Crawford, which suggested that being transgender is a sin. Sami criticized her sister for reposting Crawford’s content, labeling it as harmful and prejudiced. “It disgusts me, because it’s so sad that she’s this conformed to her religion that now she thinks like this,” Sami said.

In her TikTok, Sami shared her past experiences with Lola, including an instance where Lola allegedly laughed when asked to attend a Pride event. Sami expressed frustration over Lola’s views on gender, recalling a moment when she asked what would happen if Lola married a woman. Lola reportedly responded, “I think every woman needs a man to provide for them.”

According to Sami, after initial texts regarding the videos went unanswered, Lola seemed to block her on messaging platforms, prompting Sami to take the feud public. She mentioned that she would not have shared this if their discussions had remained private.

Lola has not publicly commented on the situation as of yet. The sisters’ mother, Denise Richards, is known for supporting Sami’s venture into the adult industry and her role in the LGBTQ+ community, while their father, Charlie Sheen, has had a strained relationship with both daughters.

The public fallout between the sisters has sparked significant attention, especially as it coincides with Pride Month, making Sami’s accusations particularly poignant.