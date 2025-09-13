Sami Sheen Opens Up About Charlie Sheen’s Sobriety Journey

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sami Sheen, the daughter of actor Charlie Sheen, expressed her emotions regarding her father’s journey to sobriety following the release of the Netflix documentary ‘aka Charlie Sheen.’ The two-part film premiered on September 10 and includes candid interviews with Sheen’s friends and family, diving deep into his struggles and triumphs.

Filmmaker Andrew Renzi, who directed the documentary, shared his experience watching it with Martin Sheen, Charlie’s father. In an interview published on September 11, Renzi described the experience as nerve-wracking, stating that he felt as if he was sitting next to ‘the president of the United States.’ Despite his anxiety, Martin Sheen was supportive of the documentary, wanting his son to have a moment to tell his story.

“My perspective on it was that he wanted his son to have his moment to tell his story, and didn’t feel like he needed to add to all of the stuff that he lived throughout,” Renzi said.

The documentary features interviews with key figures in Charlie Sheen’s life, including his ex-wife Denise Richards and friends Jon Cryer and Rob Lowe. It addresses Sheen’s struggles with addiction, his three marriages, and his career in Hollywood. Renzi aimed to create a safe space for Charlie to discuss challenging topics candidly.

In addition to the documentary, Charlie Sheen celebrated his 60th birthday last week, marking eight years of sobriety. He expressed gratitude for being able to share his story, referring to his life as ‘borrowed time.’

‘There’s sort of this grab bag of things that I wanted to protect him about,’ Renzi explained, emphasizing the need for honesty while protecting Charlie’s feelings. Sheen’s ex-wife, Denise Richards, and their daughters also appeared in the documentary, providing insight into the life of the actor outside the headlines.

Cryer reflected on his cautious relationship with Sheen, admitting he had ‘trepidation’ about participating in the documentary. ‘Part of the cycle of Charlie Sheen’s life has been that he messes up terribly, he hits rock bottom and then he gets things going again,’ Cryer said. ‘I’m not here to build him up and I’m not here to tear him down.’

Charlie’s memoir, set to release soon, further explores his life’s ups and downs, including shocking moments from his childhood and career. In the memoir, he details experiences that shaped his identity, such as his parents’ nudism and significant moments from his Hollywood rise.

As the documentary and memoir unveil more about Charlie Sheen’s complex life, the focus remains on the love and support he has received from his family, particularly his daughter Sami, who continues to advocate for her father’s journey towards a better future.