Sami Whitcomb Leads Phoenix Mercury Past New York Liberty in Playoff Upset

Phoenix, Arizona — Sami Whitcomb shined in the Phoenix Mercury‘s 79-73 victory over the New York Liberty on September 17, 2025, securing their place in the WNBA semifinals. In a decisive winner-take-all Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, Whitcomb made significant contributions with 13 points, showcasing her elite footwork and skill.

This victory marked a significant moment for the Mercury, as it ended the Liberty’s championship defense. Whitcomb’s performance proved crucial in a tightly contested matchup at Footprint Center, delighting local fans and coaching staff alike.

Following the game, Mercury head coach Nikki Tibbetts praised Whitcomb’s versatility. “Sami, when you have someone who’s willing to screen as a shooter, it really helps,” Tibbetts said. “We had some really good reads in the second half for sure.”

The Mercury’s impressive teamwork allowed them to dominate the second half and claim the win, a notable achievement since it was their first playoff advancement since their Finals appearance in 2021. This victory also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Phoenix, now without WNBA icon Diana Taurasi.

Whitcomb was not alone in her efforts, as Satou Sabally contributed significantly, ending the series with an average of 15.7 points and 9.0 rebounds. With this victory, the Mercury now advance to face the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals.

Whitcomb, who previously played for the Liberty, transitioned smoothly into her role with the Mercury, earning praise for her commitment and work ethic. Tibbetts remarked, “She’s self-made. Her work ethic is second to none. I’m just really glad I’ve gotten the opportunity to coach someone like her. She’s special.”

This playoff win reflects the Mercury’s strategic adjustments and their determination to compete at a high level as they build for the future.