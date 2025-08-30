Sports
Sami Zayn Crowned New U.S. Champion at WWE SmackDown
Lyon, France – Sami Zayn captured the WWE United States Championship by defeating Solo Sikoa in a thrilling main event on Friday, August 29, at the LDLC Arena. This match was the final stop before the highly anticipated Clash in Paris this weekend.
In the main event, Sikoa defended his title against former Bloodline member Zayn. The match was intensely competitive, with both men showcasing their wrestling skills. The MFT (Talla Tonga, Tanga Loa, and JC Mateo) frequently interfered, making it difficult for Zayn to secure the victory.
Throughout the match, Sikoa maintained a strong hold, delivering multiple powerful moves including a Spinning Solo. However, Zayn fought back with his resilience, energized by the enthusiastic French crowd. After a chaotic sequence, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu intervened, successfully distracting Sikoa and allowing Zayn to land two Helluva Kicks to earn the pinfall.
Earlier in the night, John Cena and Logan Paul had a heated confrontation, setting the stage for their upcoming match. Cena criticized Paul, calling him a ‘dollar store John Cena,’ and emphasized the importance of effort in wrestling.
The show also featured Alexa Bliss defeating Chelsea Green in a surprise singles match after a pre-match attack by Green and Alba Fyre. Bliss managed to win with a roll-up pin, but was later attacked along with Charlotte Flair.
In another match, Michin quickly defeated Kiana James in just seven seconds, securing a future title shot against Giulia, the Women’s United States Champion. However, post-match, Michin was brutally attacked by James and Giulia.
Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre continued their rivalry with a physical encounter that saw security try to separate the two after a series of intense exchanges.
The Street Profits also emerged victorious against Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, earning a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships at Clash in Paris.
Sami Zayn’s victory marks his first reign as United States Champion, much to the delight of the live audience, who celebrated as the show concluded.
