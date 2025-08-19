Sami Zayn Joins SmackDown, Secures Victory in Main Event

Boston, Massachusetts – WWE SmackDown, held on August 15, 2025, at the TD Garden, showcased a thrilling night of wrestling action that included key matchups leading to future rivalries.

In the main event, Sami Zayn officially joined SmackDown and teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to take on The MFTs, comprising Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tama Tonga. The match ended in chaos, with Zayn delivering a decisive Helluva Kick to pin Sikoa.

Earlier in the night, Alexa Bliss faced Piper Niven. Despite Bliss’s triumph with a roll-up pin, she and teammate Charlotte Flair succumbed to a post-match attack from Niven, Chelsea Green, and Alba Fyre.

The tag team match between Melo Don’t Miz and Fraxiom highlighted The Miz’s controversial tactics as he tagged himself in to steal a pin away from Carmelo Hayes, securing the victory over Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Drew McIntyre addressed his recent attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, insisting that Rhodes had initiated the confrontation. This added tension to ongoing storylines as the crowd reacted to his claims.

The Street Profits achieved victory against #DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, where Angelo Dawkins set the stage for Montez Ford to execute a stunning splash for the win.

Throughout the night, Zayn’s return to SmackDown was a focal point, hinting at a rise toward the United States Championship previously held by Sikoa. The event not only engaged the live audience but set up interesting developments for future episodes.