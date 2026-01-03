Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025

STAMFORD, Conn. — Sami Zayn surprised fans this week by naming his favorite match of 2025, highlighting his encounter with longtime rival Kevin Owens.

Zayn revealed his top matches on social media, but he singled out his showdown with Owens as the standout. Both wrestlers have a rich history together, leading to countless battles over the years.

“Not a TV match, but this one was my favorite all year,” Zayn tweeted, referring to their Unsanctioned Match at the Elimination Chamber event.

Zayn’s choice resonates deeply with fans as it reflects the emotional connection the two have built in and out of the ring. Their dynamic adds unique layers to their rivalry, and this year’s match showcased a raw intensity that has characterized their encounters for over a decade.

Owens, who is now 41, continues to perform at a high level, enriching Zayn’s journey. Their chemistry is undeniable, making their battles highly anticipated by fans.

The list Zayn shared included memorable title fights and standout moments, but the collision with Owens excelled above all, challenging him in a distinct way.

“It reminded fans why their partnership and rivalry remains significant,” Zayn said. “We’ve built a trust that shapes our performances.”

In addition to highlighting his match with Owens, Zayn also celebrated his efforts in the United States Open Challenge, which he revived after winning the championship.

Je'Von Evans, a rising star, responded to Zayn’s challenge on September 26, 2025, making his main roster debut. Both wrestlers delivered a high-energy performance, thrilling the crowd as they engaged in a match reminiscent of the classic WCW Cruiserweight Division.

Despite a loss, Evans acknowledged the significance of wrestling Zayn and remarked, “It was a crazy match. It was a banger.”

As 2025 closes, Zayn looks forward to continuing to make waves in WWE, remaining a fan-favorite performer known for delivering compelling in-ring stories.