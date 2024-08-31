Samit Dravid Selected for India U19 Series Against Australia

Samit Dravid, the son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, has been selected for the India under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia.

The series will commence with three one-day matches scheduled to be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26. The Indian team for this segment will be led by Mohammad Amaan from Uttar Pradesh.

Following the one-day series, the teams will move to Chennai for two four-day matches starting on September 30 and continuing on October 7. Soham Patwardhan from Madhya Pradesh will captain the India squad for this portion of the tour.

Samit, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently participating in the KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy with the Mysore Warriors in Bengaluru. Although his performance with the bat has been modest, totaling 82 runs across seven innings with a best score of 33, he has yet to take any wickets in the tournament.

Earlier this year, Samit displayed significant talent in the Cooch Behar Trophy, contributing to Karnataka‘s victory in the tournament. Throughout the competition, he scored 362 runs in eight matches, highlighted by a noteworthy 98-run innings against Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to his batting performance, Samit excelled as a bowler, taking 16 wickets in the tournament, including two dismissals in the final match against Mumbai.

The selected players for the India U19 squad for the one-day series include Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (Captain), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, and Mohd Enaan.

Meanwhile, the players chosen for the U19 squad for the four-day series are Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra, Soham Patwardhan (Captain), Kartikeya KP, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, and Mohd Enaan.