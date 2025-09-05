Sammy Sosa’s Historic Moment at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, Ill. — The atmosphere at Wrigley Field on September 13, 1998, was charged with anticipation as fans eagerly awaited a historic moment.

As the Chicago Cubs squared off against the rival team, all eyes were on slugger Sammy Sosa. With his iconic #21 jersey, Sosa was on the verge of something monumental.

Moments later, Sosa stepped up to the plate, ready to create a pivotal moment in baseball history. The crowd erupted as he connected with the pitch, sending the ball soaring into the outfield.

This home run became a defining moment of the 1998 season and contributed to Sosa’s remarkable chase for the single-season home run record. Fans recall the excitement that coursed through the stands that day, a snapshot of baseball magic.

“It was electric,” said one fan looking back on that unforgettable afternoon. “You could feel that something big was about to happen.”

As Sosa rounded the bases, not only did he mark another home run, but he solidified his place in MLB history, becoming a symbol of hope and triumph for Cubs fans everywhere. This iconic moment at Wrigley Field still resonates with baseball enthusiasts today.