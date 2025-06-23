Samson: The Colossal Alpha Returns in ’28 Years Later’

Los Angeles, CA – The long-awaited sequel, ‘28 Years Later,’ brings back terrifying infected creatures, including a fearsome new addition called Samson. Directed by Alex Garland, this film adds to the legacy of the original ‘28 Days Later‘ released in 2002, a film that transformed the horror genre.

In the new installment, the film introduces massive ‘Alphas,’ infected beings that have mutated over the decades, exhibiting immense strength and brutality. Actor and former MMA fighter Lewis-Parry, standing at 6 feet 8 inches, portrays Samson, a creature described as the ‘king of the infected.’ He shared with Variety, it was a dream come true to join the cast. “Joining the project was an absolute joy for me,” Lewis-Parry said.

Director Danny Boyle‘s only request during auditions was simple: “Terrify me.” This challenge led Lewis-Parry to create an iconic growl known as the ‘Samson bellow,’ which impressed Boyle enough to cast him not only as Samson but also to voice another Alpha in the movie.

The film has attracted attention for its realistic depiction of the infected, who appear naked as their clothes have deteriorated over time. Lewis-Parry’s character has also generated buzz for featuring a noticeable prosthetic meant to depict manhood. He explained to Variety, “I’ve got a little scar from shooting this film, which I’m proud of. I like to give my all.”

Lewis-Parry’s physicality plays a crucial role in bringing the character of Samson to life. He described his physical training routine as indispensable, stating, “Training is kind of like my prayer,” and emphasized that being physically imposing is vital for the character. “The special makeup effects team created incredible bodies for this film,” he noted.

The actor shares a special bond with co-star Ralph Fiennes, who has inspired him throughout their time together on the set. “I really love him dearly,” Lewis-Parry said. He also recounted a childhood memory of working as a stand-in for Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter,’ where he first admired Fiennes’ talent.

As Lewis-Parry continues to evolve from a fighter to an actor, he recognizes the impact of his journey. He recalls, “I knew I wanted to be in film since I saw the poster for ‘Big Trouble in Little China‘ in 1986.” His dedication to performance was evident, as he transitioned from fighting to acting after years of dedication to sports.

The film not only showcases thrilling horror but is a testament to Lewis-Parry’s commitment to the role. “In that dark tunnel scene, I realized I was embodying the Predator in my own way,” he reflected. This transformation has led him to pursue more significant roles, including aspirations to become a future Bond villain.

’28 Years Later’ not only serves as a captivating sequel but also encapsulates the essence of fear. As Lewis-Parry explained, “What’s special about this film is the realism, and I think that may give people a little bit of fear in their everyday lives.”