Samsonova Favored Against Bouzas Maneiro in Wimbledon Fourth Round

London, England – Liudmila Samsonova will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round of Wimbledon Women’s Singles 2025 on Monday at 8:05 AM ET. The match follows an impressive run for both players this tournament, with Samsonova showcasing strong performance metrics.

According to simulations by Dimers’ tennis model, Samsonova holds an 80% chance of winning the match against Bouzas Maneiro. The model also predicts she has a 74% likelihood of winning the first set. Samsonova remains undefeated in this tournament, having not dropped a single set thus far.

In her quest for victory, Samsonova has demonstrated excellence on grass courts, recording a 6-2 win-loss record in 2025. She advanced to the fourth round by defeating Maya Joint, Yuliia Starodubtseva, and Daria Kasatkina, the latter match ending in a decisive 6-2, 6-3 victory. Samsonova’s aggressive play, featuring 26 winners against Kasatkina, solidifies her as a formidable contender.

Meanwhile, Bouzas Maneiro, currently ranked 62, arrives at this match after defeating Ella Seidel, Sofia Kenin, and Dayana Yastremska, with her third round triumph extending to three sets. Her current performance indicates resilience, but she must contend with a player like Samsonova who is in stellar form.

The latest odds for the match are Samsonova at -500 for the moneyline and Bouzas Maneiro at +350. Sports analysts expect Samsonova to maintain control during the match, especially given her recent performance metrics.

The anticipation builds as fans and analysts alike consider the implications of this match on both players’ rankings and future tournaments.