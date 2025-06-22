Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown

Miami, FL — On March 20, 2025, Liudmila Samsonova faced Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open, showcasing her powerful forehand. As this tournament progresses, Samsonova’s spotlight further brightens as she heads into a crucial semifinal against Wang Xinyu at the Berlin Tennis Open.

Samsonova, currently ranked in the top 20, has shown exceptional form this season with a recent victory over World No. 13 Amanda Anisimova, winning decisively with a score of 6-1, 6-1. She also prevailed against notable opponents like four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula. Samsonova has a solid record on grass, noted for her impressive break-point conversion rate of 43%. With a 76% success rate on her service games, she enters this match as a favorite.

Conversely, Wang Xinyu is striving for her first WTA singles title. The 23-year-old has had a mixed season, achieving four doubles wins but struggling for consistency in singles. Nevertheless, she reached the semifinals in Singapore and triumphed over formidable players like Ons Jabeur and Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff during her run to the Berlin semifinal.

Samsonova holds a 2-0 record against Wang, not having lost a set in their previous meetings. This upcoming match will mark their first encounter on grass, deviating from their prior showdowns on hard courts in Cincinnati and Tokyo. Questions around Wang’s stamina may surface, as she has faced quick turnarounds in matches, while Samsonova seeks to replicate her strong first serve percentage from last week.

With both players on a winning streak and vying for a spot in the final, anticipation builds for what promises to be an intense clash. Bookmakers currently give Samsonova an implied 63% chance of victory. Should she perform at her peak level, it is likely she will emerge victorious.